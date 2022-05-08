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Perspectives On Natural Law Objective Morality | Disenthrall Patrick Smith & Cory Edmund Endrulat
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32 views • May 08, 2022
Thanks to Patrick for allowing me to share a greater perspective on the matter, which may even transcend common modern-day applications of Natural Law, by reconnecting it to it's past. We see here an expectation of an easy answer for a hard inquiry on an easy answer. We shall keep it simple, as it is meant to be and as by reason. I merely appeal to general, basic, natural morality; this will always out-do the notion of "objective" morality, but it is representing such if the authority of morality is nature and not another man (as it is under mans law), if truth is to be determined by each individual and not dictated upon every individual by few (as it is with statism). If nature is your authority, you are naturally seeking natural morality, an objective source ever to align more toward. In this video I make the case for viewing Natural Law with common sense, the application of the self, the problems with terminology, perspective and philosophy, where the evidence is found as detailed through multiple textual material, as well as how Larken Rose views the matter similarly. For more information, I have many videos on the subject. Let it be known the occult sciences among the hermetic principles and the trivium, which help in your knowledge on this topic; free your mind!
For deeper philosophical understanding: https://www.youtube.com/user/Janaesp12 & https://naturallawmatters.com/ & https://evolveconsciousness.org/ & https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
Playlist on Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbIc-GYJwDGJ9Sxii0ZFUoHb
Patrick's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Disenthrall
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Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one
LEARN & JOIN THE EFFORTS OF ABOLITIONISM (1st Book): https://www.nita.one/truth
KNOW WHY NATURE IS THE ANSWER (2nd Book): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat
Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
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#objectivemorality #disenthrall #morality #naturallaw #markpassio #onegreatwork #ogwn #onegreatworknetwork #patricksmith #coryendrulat
For deeper philosophical understanding: https://www.youtube.com/user/Janaesp12 & https://naturallawmatters.com/ & https://evolveconsciousness.org/ & https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
Playlist on Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbIc-GYJwDGJ9Sxii0ZFUoHb
Patrick's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Disenthrall
-
Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one
LEARN & JOIN THE EFFORTS OF ABOLITIONISM (1st Book): https://www.nita.one/truth
KNOW WHY NATURE IS THE ANSWER (2nd Book): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat
Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#objectivemorality #disenthrall #morality #naturallaw #markpassio #onegreatwork #ogwn #onegreatworknetwork #patricksmith #coryendrulat
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