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Why Russians Don't Smile + How the Direction of America is Affected (The Hangover of Communism)
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108 views • December 23, 2020
Why Russians do not smile to strangers even today, and how the Neo Marxists and cancel culture are pushing Americans down that same road.
#communism #smiles #happypeople
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#communism #smiles #happypeople
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Keywords
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