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Never Give Up, It's Not Over
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60 views • January 22, 2021
Are we being lied to? what is really going? Do you really know what is going? some many questions. You know there is corruption and that is all you need to know to take action. You/we can take action NOW. You/we the people can demanded the removal of an illegitimate president. Demand dis-closer. Have them use the 25 Amen act to remove him. NEVER FORGET WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER.
Let's take our power back.They will cause distraction still keep moving and never give up.
Let's take our power back.They will cause distraction still keep moving and never give up.
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