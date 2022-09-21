© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
alexchristoforou Immediate referendums- everything changes. Turkey MIR card targeted. Germany EURO 2024 ban
Alex Christoforouhttps://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/immediate-referendums,-everything:e
https://rumble.com/v1kslb1-immediate-referendums-everything-changes.-turkey-mir-card-targeted.-germany.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZUAKqcGCwM
Immediate referendums, everything changes. Turkey MIR card targeted. Germany EURO 2024 ban. Update 1