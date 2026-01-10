BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woke Portland Police Chief Cries Over 'Victims' in Portland Who Were Shot by Federal Law Enforcement
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
784 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
111 views • 1 day ago

Portland Police Chief Bob Day cried during his second press conference following the shooting of two Tren de Aragua illegal alien gang members by Customs and Border Protection officers. He wasn't crying because an officer was almost killed when the suspects weaponized their vehicle. He cried because he felt the suspects were "victims."


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://discernreport.com

- Channel Site: https://patriot.tv

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- America First Healthcare: https://patriot.tv/health

- Long-Term Food: https://patriot.tv/food

- Christian Coffee: https://patriot.tv/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://patriot.tv/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
law enforcementportlandthe jd rucker showtren de araguabob day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk&#8217;s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

Belle Carter
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Belle Carter
Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Zoey Sky
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy