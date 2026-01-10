Woke Portland Police Chief Cries Over 'Victims' in Portland Who Were Shot by Federal Law Enforcement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portland Police Chief Bob Day cried during his second press conference following the shooting of two Tren de Aragua illegal alien gang members by Customs and Border Protection officers. He wasn't crying because an officer was almost killed when the suspects weaponized their vehicle. He cried because he felt the suspects were "victims."
