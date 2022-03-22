MSM Fake News

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Mainstream media outlets "fiercely" report on Russian Forces bombing civilian infrastructure, including shopping malls... which is, yet again, an easily debunked piece of #FakeNews 👇
In reality: The Retroville mall in Kiev was shut down and used as a shelter and resupply depot for Ukrainian artillery and multiple launch rocket systems
Source @Russian MFA 🇷🇺