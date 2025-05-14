Trump: 'We just put in a budget of a TRILLION dollars…it’s the biggest military budget we’ve ever had’ - Trump

'We just put in a budget of a TRILLION dollars…it’s the biggest military budget we’ve ever had’ — Trump.

Boasting while in Saudi Arabia going on to say: ‘US is very strong right now’.

Adding:

❗️ US and China agree to slash mutual tariffs — Beijing

After a meeting in Geneva, both will remove 91% of tariffs and suspend another 24% in reciprocal tariffs, Chinese MFA has announced

But countermeasures over fentanyl-linked US tariffs stay put