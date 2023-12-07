Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. McCullough Reveals More Bad News About the COVID Shots
channel image
GalacticStorm
2179 Subscribers
Shop now
283 views
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. McCullough Reveals More Bad News About the COVID Shots:  “We’re seeing a disturbing continued trend of cardiac arrests in people who have taken the vaccine,” reported world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough to Real America’s Voice Friday. 


“Now we have data from Nakahara in a human cardiac PET study showing that positron emission tomography scans of the heart change in almost everybody who took the shot, at least for six months or longer, where the heart’s metabolism changes.”

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket