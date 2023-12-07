Dr. McCullough Reveals More Bad News About the COVID Shots: “We’re seeing a disturbing continued trend of cardiac arrests in people who have taken the vaccine,” reported world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough to Real America’s Voice Friday.





“Now we have data from Nakahara in a human cardiac PET study showing that positron emission tomography scans of the heart change in almost everybody who took the shot, at least for six months or longer, where the heart’s metabolism changes.”