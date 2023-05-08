Create New Account
The Two Witnesses fall under the Heavenly laws
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published a day ago


The Two Witnesses are already among you in the flesh. However, together with all the angels of God, they do not fall under the laws and rules of the Earth, of the people! And whoever condemns them will be punished. (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)


Message received bye Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen Published on September 3, 2019 in the evangelical endtime machine

Please share and do not change © BC

