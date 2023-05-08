The Two Witnesses fall under the Heavenly laws

The Two Witnesses are already among you in the flesh. However, together with all the angels of God, they do not fall under the laws and rules of the Earth, of the people! And whoever condemns them will be punished. (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)
Message received bye Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen Published on September 3, 2019 in the evangelical endtime machine
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.