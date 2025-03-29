USS Carl Vinson view of Russian patrol aircrafts flying low over the USS Carl Vinson - part 2

Russian patrol aircraft flies low over USS Carl Vinson

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian Il-38N Novella anti-sub plane flying over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, escorted by American fighter jets.

The footage, allegedly filmed by the Russian crew, captures a close pass by a US F-35C Lightning II under the Russian plane's left wing. Below the Russian aircraft, the massive US warship is clearly visible.

(This Video) Earlier, another viral video shot from the USS Carl Vinson showed the low-altitude flyby of the Russian anti-submarine aircraft, making for a dramatic scene over open waters.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, which departed Guam on March 28th, is now en route to join the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East.