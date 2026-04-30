Col Roxane Towner-Watkins - GLOBAL FLASHPOINTS: Power Shifts Ahead

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Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, April 30, 2026 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Col Roxane Towner-Watkins
Topic: GLOBAL FLASHPOINTS: Power Shifts Ahead
Podcast: https://rumble.com/c-4232602
X: @ColonelTowner
Truth Social: @ColonelWatkins
Substack: https://coltowner.substack.com/
Bio:
Col. Roxane Towner-Watkins brings a powerful blend of military precision and entrepreneurial leadership. Beginning her career as an aircraft maintenance technician in the U.S. Air Force, she rose to key leadership roles at the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command during critical post-9/11 operations. After retiring, she earned advanced degrees in Strategic Studies and Construction Management, transitioning into real estate investment with a focus on community revitalization. Her path reflects discipline, service, and visionary execution.
Special Guest Hosts:
Drago Bosnic – infobrics.org | Telegram CerFunhouse | GlobalResearch.ca
Warren Monty Quesnell – Citizen Journalist (Facebook)
Nick Pitruzello (Algo Cowboy) – https://www.youtube.com/@AlgoFactory
Nikki Watson – https://www.youtube.com/@beyondthelinespodcast1
Dr Reza John Vedadi, PhD – LinkedIn
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
Support / Donate:
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo: @Grace-Asagra
Wellness Resource:
Premier Research Labs – https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ (15% off code: 59N84F)