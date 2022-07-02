Leftists Urging Attacks On Christians And Conservatives In Rural Areas On Social Media

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There are reports of unhinged leftists urging for attacks on Christians and conservatives in rural areas. Be prepared, get networked in your area for mutual defense, maintain high level of situational awareness, have a plan to respond with haste in the event of such an emergency. Shop for storable food and survival items at the Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn+6424831 Take care and God bless you and be safe!