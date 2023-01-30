01-30-23 Trailer This Wk with David Icke

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DrSherriTenpenny
Enjoy the trailer of my interview with David Icke. We have been predicting outcomes and have been cancelled, attacked and shamed as conspiracy theorists for over 20 years. What happens now that those
predictions have come true and what we predict will come next as we discuss:
-Universal Basic Income
-Frequency
-Low Vibrational Plan
-The Cloud
-Perception
-Ignorant "Elites"
-THEIR worship
-The web
-One unit
Watch the full episode by signing up for one of our 'Insiders and Prem VIPs Memberships at www.drtenpenny.com/membership. #ThisWeekWithDrT #TheTenpennyFiles