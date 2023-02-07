Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01-30-23 Trailer This Wk with David Icke
147 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


DrSherriTenpenny


Enjoy the trailer of my interview with David Icke. We have been predicting outcomes and have been cancelled, attacked and shamed as conspiracy theorists for over 20 years. What happens now that those
predictions have come true and what we predict will come next as we discuss:
-Universal Basic Income
-Frequency
-Low Vibrational Plan
-The Cloud
-Perception
-Ignorant "Elites"
-THEIR worship
-The web
-One unit

Watch the full episode by signing up for one of our 'Insiders and Prem VIPs Memberships at www.drtenpenny.com/membership. #ThisWeekWithDrT #TheTenpennyFiles

Show less
Keywords
injuryaidavid ickedeathsubidrtenpennycovid vaccinekill shot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket