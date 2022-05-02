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Catherine Austin Fitts 2/5/22 & John Titus
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241 views • February 05, 2022
Short clip of Money & Markets from the solari report. I am a subscriber and enjoy the full program weekly. She also gave a 1oz silver coin with her logo and printed hard copies of her reports. Very nice touch. Practical advice on how to survive what we are all going through.
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