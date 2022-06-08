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China in pandemic: nasal swab manufacturing freaks people out
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259 views • June 08, 2022
China in pandemic: nasal swab manufacturing freaks people out
Since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the high demand for medical equipment, China has mass-produced Covid-19 test swabs.
However, a leaked video on social media shows a close-up manufacturing process of the nasal swab for the COVID-19 test. The video then gained public attention
Since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the high demand for medical equipment, China has mass-produced Covid-19 test swabs.
However, a leaked video on social media shows a close-up manufacturing process of the nasal swab for the COVID-19 test. The video then gained public attention
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