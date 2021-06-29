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What Will The History Books Say About January 6, 2021?
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21 views • June 29, 2021
David Sumrall from Stophate.com joins us to talk about his film Righting History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th. His film breaks down what his and other's cameras caught on film compared to what the news is telling you about January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C
You can watch and download David's film here https://banned.video/watch?id=60be993e6f791d6fb5f728a8
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60db6ca857884734183a9439
You can watch and download David's film here https://banned.video/watch?id=60be993e6f791d6fb5f728a8
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60db6ca857884734183a9439
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