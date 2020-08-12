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Q žinios 2020 08 11 – Pabaigos pradžia, laikas šou
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1263 views • August 12, 2020
Kazimieras Juraitis, LTanon Q žinių laidoje 2020 08 11
Nuorodos:
https://kazimierasjuraitis.lt/vaizdo-irasai/q-zinios-2020-08-11-pabaigos-pradzia-laikas/
QdraLT Twitter: https://twitter.com/LtQdra
QdraLT Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32590883
Nuorodos:
https://kazimierasjuraitis.lt/vaizdo-irasai/q-zinios-2020-08-11-pabaigos-pradzia-laikas/
QdraLT Twitter: https://twitter.com/LtQdra
QdraLT Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32590883
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