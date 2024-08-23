💥 Russian paratroopers disrupt AFU landing on Dnepr river island

An artillery crew of 122-mm D-30 howitzer destroyed AFU infantry units by rapid indirect fire while they were trying to conduct an amphibious assault operation and move to the river bank.

Airborne reconnaissance units detected a motorboat moving towards an island with six AFU fighters in it. UAV pilots tracked the boat and transmitted position data of the target to the command post when the target reached an island.

During joint combat work of reconnaissance and artillery crews, up to a section of the AFU troops have been eliminated.