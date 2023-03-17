Create New Account
CHICHONAL - In the crater of an active volcano (En el crater del volcan) - bilingue
El Chichón (Chichonal), a moderately active volcano in Chiapas, Mexico erupted violently on March 28, 1982, destroying nearby villages and the surrounding landscape. El Chichonal remains active and can be reached on a day hike.


El Chichonal, un volcán moderadamente activo, ubicado en Chiapas, México, eruptó el día 28 de marzo de 1982, destruyendo pueblos cercanos y los paisajes verdes alrededor. El Chichonal sigue activo y se puede alcanzar por una caminata de un día.

