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Extreme physical experience in meditation
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4 views • July 28, 2020
This is the second video in a series where I talk about my spiritual experiences.
In this video I describe an extreme physical experience I had during meditation.
My eyes rolled up and back, my eyelids started fluttering, I felt an extreme pumping motion of energy in the body, the body was shaking like crazy and my breathing involuntary became extremely deep and powerful. It felt like the breathing was being done to me instead of me doing it.
Links:
The Wisdom of Yoga: A Seeker's Guide to Extraordinary Living - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0553380540/
Living with Kundalini: The Autobiography of Gopi Krishna - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071DCWRPM/
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In this video I describe an extreme physical experience I had during meditation.
My eyes rolled up and back, my eyelids started fluttering, I felt an extreme pumping motion of energy in the body, the body was shaking like crazy and my breathing involuntary became extremely deep and powerful. It felt like the breathing was being done to me instead of me doing it.
Links:
The Wisdom of Yoga: A Seeker's Guide to Extraordinary Living - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0553380540/
Living with Kundalini: The Autobiography of Gopi Krishna - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071DCWRPM/
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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