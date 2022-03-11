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FACT #3: Who was First Lady Martha Washington?
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
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Ladies Love Politics is a podcast designed for busy women who want to stay informed without going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and commentary... all while framing current events through a lens of critical thinking. Check out the blog at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. Be sure to tune in to the Ladies Love Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also check out LLP by going to the website www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
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FACT #3: Who was First Lady Martha Washington?

Martha is described as being strong-willed and warm – but she was also short, standing only 5 feet tall. She was a 27 year old widow when she married George Washington and had already had 2 children. She was rich, too, bringing with her 300 slaves and more than 17,000 acres of land. But she wasn't a high maintenance snob.
When George was fighting in the Revolutionary War she would stay with him during brutal winter encampments. When George became President, Martha realized they were setting a precedent for future presidential spouses, so she became known to host a weekly reception where anyone could come meet her and hang out in the White House . The term “First Lady” wouldn’t be coined until much later - so at the time she was referred to as “our Lady Presidentess” or Lady Washington.
Although her life was successful and full of happiness, there was also sorrow. She outlived all of her children - 2 died at the age of 5, one at the age of 17, and the other at the age of 27.



REFERENCES:
https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/martha-washington/ten-facts-about-martha-washington/
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Martha-Washington
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=1
Keywords
white housefirst ladygeorge washingtonmartha washington
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