JABBED MUSIC WRITER & SCIENCE TRUSTER DIDN'T WAKE UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Charles Cross knew his music but he didn't know his science! Oh and he despised conspiracy theorists! Whoops.
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1823366866699497941
https://www.facebook.com/charles.r.cross/
Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykmNlXaR5xI&pp=ygUQQ2hhcmxlcyByLiBDcm9zcw%3D%3D
On vaccine conspiracy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbM60sGV79I&pp=ygUQQ2hhcmxlcyByLiBDcm9zcw%3D%3D
King 5 news report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg5qlMYKCqU&pp=ygUQQ2hhcmxlcyByLiBDcm9zcw%3D%3D
Alice In Chains - Would
Nirvana - Dumb
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report