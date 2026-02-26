© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just a reminder that MSM "journalists" are really just script readers, paid to repeat narratives.
And when the same narrative is repeated over and over again in an "authoritative" tone, millions of people accept it as fact without question.
Don't be like those people.
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!