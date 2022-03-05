FERAL, RABID DARREN FALSELY ACCUSES ME OF STEALING FROM "STRETCH LAB STORE!" PART 2

DARREN INCIDENT REPORT:



Stretchlab store

21050 N Tatum Blvd Suite 106, Phoenix, AZ 85050



Friday 8AM–8PM

Saturday 8AM–2PM

Sunday 8AM–2PM

Monday 8AM–8PM

Tuesday 8AM–8PM

Wednesday 8AM–8PM

Thursday 8AM–8PM



(480) 687-0777



I walked in the "Stretchlab" store to check the store out and get a brochure. The Manager(middle aged, bald caucasian said he was from wisconsin)then blocked the front door so I couldn't leave. I waited several minutes and he continued to block the door. I then asked him about a shirt so he would move out of the doorway(I also did not want unwanted touching from him).



After I exited the store, he falsely accused me of stealing "something" and said he was calling the police. I asked him what he thought I stole and he wouldn't answer. He also claimed he had 3 witnesses(there were only store employees in the store besides me)who he claimed "witnessed me steal".



He also claimed cameras recorded me stealing "something". I answered " I will wait here on the sidewalk outside the store and you can let me know what the camera recorded "I stole". Since he was lying, he cowardly retreated back into the Stretchlab store and told me to "leave" even though I already exited the store and was willing to wait for police to search me(not him because he apparently wanted to touch me by blocking the store doorway(false detainment and technically kidnapping).



I asked him several more times what it was they thought I stole. He wouldn't answer(since I didn't steal anything and he was lying). I told him I would wait for police and they could search me because I committed no theft(I am middle aged, have no criminal record and never stole from a store).



I waited at Starbucks for the cops to show up since I was willing for them to search me but he apparently thought twice about his false accusation and illegal detainment.



This was a shocking incident.



His behavior reflected extremely poorly on this company. Apparently they're new at the location and the store was empty of customers when I walked in.



RABID, FERAL DARREN POINTS 1000.



Our border is wide open. Thousands of hostile 3rd world invaders are streaming across(with govt. help and NGO $5,000 VISA debit cards). They've murdered, sold drugs, molested children, robbed old ladies in their home countries.



However, American Darrens and Karens don't care about that because it's too much fun to falsely accuse random americans of minor crimes.



The Karens and Darrens will welcome millions of Chinese invaders and enjoy being pillaged, raped, soft killed and their property confiscated if it means pleasing their new masters and Bill Gates.



Stockholm syndrome is real. Do your best to re educate, sue them if necessary, to stop the Karen and Darren plague