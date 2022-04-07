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YOU SAY BUCHA WAS DONE BY RUSSIANS ? THEN SEE THIS... (+16Y REQUIRED)
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159 views • April 07, 2022
It is the Ukrainian SBU that arrests, beats up and ties up Ukrainian civilians suspected of sympathizing with Russia in the areas evacuated by the Russian army before executing them.
These summary executions of extreme violence are then attributed to the Russian army for the purposes of war propaganda and are relayed by the psychological warfare services of the British special services.
Some people do not like to see these things and I understand. But this is about to reestablish truth. They can't go with it.
Very, very likely, the same kind of act happened in Bucha. The 31/3 russians left and ukrainian came 1/4 to "clanup". So they "cleaned up" those who had used to not to hide themself, people they saw in the streets, living. They were supposed to be traitors having sympathised with the russians. Therefore they killed them.
All clear now. Because THATS WHAT THEY DO.
Man how ugly this is.
And westerners not only support them but they reverse the crime to blame the russians. Fully disgusting. Full shame. Full sin.
source: https://reseauinternational.net/les-elements-du-sbu-tabassant-et-ligotant-des-civils-ukrainiens-avant-leur-execution/
These summary executions of extreme violence are then attributed to the Russian army for the purposes of war propaganda and are relayed by the psychological warfare services of the British special services.
Some people do not like to see these things and I understand. But this is about to reestablish truth. They can't go with it.
Very, very likely, the same kind of act happened in Bucha. The 31/3 russians left and ukrainian came 1/4 to "clanup". So they "cleaned up" those who had used to not to hide themself, people they saw in the streets, living. They were supposed to be traitors having sympathised with the russians. Therefore they killed them.
All clear now. Because THATS WHAT THEY DO.
Man how ugly this is.
And westerners not only support them but they reverse the crime to blame the russians. Fully disgusting. Full shame. Full sin.
source: https://reseauinternational.net/les-elements-du-sbu-tabassant-et-ligotant-des-civils-ukrainiens-avant-leur-execution/
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