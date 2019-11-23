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Amur/Bengal Tiger 🆚 Spanish bull (Episode #4) - SIZE/POWER COMPARISON
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24 views • November 23, 2019
I've read that a lot of tiger fans say that a full grown siberian tiger can kill a spanish/rodeo bull.... you judge.....
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