Morphou Neophytos: 50 years of being a Refugee (2024)

The interview of his Eminence Metropolitan Morphou mr. Neophytos with Petros Lazarou took place on Bright Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the temporary seat of the Metropolis of Morphou in Eurychou, as part of the special events for the 50 years of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus (1974- 2024).
Editing - Directed by: Antonis Chrysostomou
Music: Christodoros Mnasonos
Production: RumOrthodox
