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Keeping Turkeys off our Garage and DIY dog pen roof
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31 views • February 24, 2021
Our young turkeys have been jumping over onto our garage roof. So will show what we did to discourage this by adding simple wire fence barrier. Also a bonus DIY overview of a roof that you can add to a dog pen that is MUCH better than tarps or wood boards. It's been a month since the jump barrier install and NO turkeys on garage :)
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