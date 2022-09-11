Create New Account
CO-VID / GRAPHENE / INJECT #01 MAC-CINATED: INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORKS (LAQUINTACOLUMNA)
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

================(world orders review)

================

CO-VID / GRAPHENE / INJECT #01 MAC-CINATED (INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORKS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZVLAQxi82Rnn/ [SHARE]

================

(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

La Quinta Columna / Ricardo Delgado / Dr. Jose Luis Sevillano / Prof. Pablo Campra

C0r0na 2 Inspect / Dr. Luis de Benito / Dr. Chinda Brandolino / Orwell City

================

Injection, Graphene oxide, Intra-body nano-network, Nanotechnology, Neuromodulation

================

(La Quinta Columna) @ https://www.laquintacolumna.net


The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO

C0r0na 2 Inspect (Brief Summary)

https://www.docdroid.net/tvx0R9b/intra-body-nano-network-brief-summary-by-mik-andersen-pdf

https://expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Corona2Inspect-Transcript.pdf

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/


Prof. Pablo Campra, PhD in Chemical Sciences, and Degree in Biological Sciences, identified and evidenced the existence of graphene in Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen vaccines.


Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report:

[ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'

(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/


Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf


Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf

================

Click links below to read summaries/links on each segment:

1. (La Quinta Columna) Deceased persons emit MAC addresses

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Deceased-persons-emit-MAC-addresses:2

2. (Dr. Luis De Benito) MAC-cinated? Advance of his REPORT on MAC ADDRESS Phenomenon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n9WKwLqsLqNl/

3. (Dr. Luis De Benito) How 'MAC Addresses' might be being GENERATED in INOCULATED PEOPLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/36EljKfrhf8e/

4. (Prof. Pablo Campra) Is the MAC Address MARKING SYSTEM ＂the MARK of THE BEAST...＂？

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dv6Fw9WPTMwB/

5. (Quinta Columna) NANO-ROUTERS; 'Pattern Identification in Coronavirus Vaccines...'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9myrbttebWZ/

6. ([email protected]) BLUETOOTH / MAC Phenomenon & INTRA-CORPOREAL NANO NETWORKS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KoiaMzb5SDR5/

7. (Quinta Columna) NANO-ARCHITECTONICS, GRAPHENE, SELF-ASSEMBLIES & MAC Addresses

https://www.bitchute.com/video/23JUu0HpKf7n/

8. (Dr. Brandolino) NANO-PROCESSORS in the 'VAXXINE'？ (GRAPHENE-OXIDE, 5G, BLUETOOTH)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xapH6tvxBuMy/

9. Man ON A VAXXED PLANE ('People' BLUETOOTH REGISTER?) NANO-NETWORK INJECTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPBKtUAduWuD

10. (Quinta Columna) MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY GRAPHENE NANO-NETWORK]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

