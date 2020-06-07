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PAUL AND PHILO WROTE ABOUT THE TRANSPOCALYPSE 2,000 YEARS AGO - SLAVE NEW WORLD
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63 views • June 07, 2020
Bibliography:
Gordon D. Fee - The First Epistle to the Corinthians
David E. Garland - 1 Corinthians
Anthony C. Thiselton - The First Epistle to the Corinthians
Craig S. Keener - 1 & 2 Corinthians
Complete Works of Philo, Vol. 7
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHioZ3sIli3bb-TV8TKSpQ
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+6%3A9&;version=NIV
Gordon D. Fee - The First Epistle to the Corinthians
David E. Garland - 1 Corinthians
Anthony C. Thiselton - The First Epistle to the Corinthians
Craig S. Keener - 1 & 2 Corinthians
Complete Works of Philo, Vol. 7
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHioZ3sIli3bb-TV8TKSpQ
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+6%3A9&;version=NIV
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