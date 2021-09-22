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Remove nice app; add naughty app
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50 views • September 22, 2021
Delete email accounts if necessary?????
remove nice app, add naughty app
I am so fucking sick of these motherfuckers messing with my evidence. I decided to upload evidence directly and maybe, just maybe it might not get deleted from existence.
I am attempting to expose the use of covert nanotechnology biosensors and biosensing applications by the Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort and Dept. Of Veterans Affairs.
remove nice app, add naughty app
I am so fucking sick of these motherfuckers messing with my evidence. I decided to upload evidence directly and maybe, just maybe it might not get deleted from existence.
I am attempting to expose the use of covert nanotechnology biosensors and biosensing applications by the Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort and Dept. Of Veterans Affairs.
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