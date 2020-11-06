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David Icke - The Lock Down Happened Because of Two Perceptional States
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35 views • November 06, 2020
David Icke shares what life was like in the early 90's and how minds have changed over the last 30 years, due to the public now living in a world he warned about for decades.
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