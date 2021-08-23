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D.Buzz 30-Day Challenge Level II - Lets Do It Again!
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0 view • August 23, 2021
Hey hey hey, D.Buzz here.
Hope your day is rocking like a 80s hair metal band would be rocking!
Last Wednesday we rolled out the Level II (2) challenge form D.Buzz. These challenges are here to help you get inspired, give you some ideas for content, and get you producing content that is interesting and valuable.
Here are links to the 2 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
You can also search HIVE or D.Buzz for the hashtag #Dbuzz30 , or just click this link : https://d.buzz/#/tags?q=dbuzz30, to see some other players in the game!
Remember, you can start any of the 2 challenges any time you want, you can even re-play them if you want. The goal is to provide some frame work for you to produce content, get it out, and be amazing.
What are you waiting for?
Start today!
Do the 30-Day and Do it again!
Thanks for watching, and we look forward to seeing you on D.Buzz, your microblog built on the Hive BlockChain. :)
Hope your day is rocking like a 80s hair metal band would be rocking!
Last Wednesday we rolled out the Level II (2) challenge form D.Buzz. These challenges are here to help you get inspired, give you some ideas for content, and get you producing content that is interesting and valuable.
Here are links to the 2 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
You can also search HIVE or D.Buzz for the hashtag #Dbuzz30 , or just click this link : https://d.buzz/#/tags?q=dbuzz30, to see some other players in the game!
Remember, you can start any of the 2 challenges any time you want, you can even re-play them if you want. The goal is to provide some frame work for you to produce content, get it out, and be amazing.
What are you waiting for?
Start today!
Do the 30-Day and Do it again!
Thanks for watching, and we look forward to seeing you on D.Buzz, your microblog built on the Hive BlockChain. :)
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