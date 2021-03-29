SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 8 - Know Yourself

#SOMTV #KnowYourself #SpiritualWarfareFor the final portion of this week's episode -- we're going to focus on the big-picture 'psychological' and 'spiritual' warfare element(s) to this battle.Funny how people often talk about how Trump never started any new wars and how that's a cool thing -- yet always fail to mention or notice that Trump oversaw at least four years (I think more than four years) of this ongoing, silent, planetary war for the future of humanity itself.It's way past the time to stop thinking about 'war' as something that involves guns and tanks -- and instead start focusing on winning each layer of this very complex battle that YOU have been thrust into.Most don't even realize they are players in a game. And they can win the game -- if they truly want to.Let's win this 5D game of chess together! And then we can all live together in a 5D utopia! ...Right?Thank you all for your time and attention!Enjoy the show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!