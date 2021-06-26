© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOP VAERS DATA ANALYST REVEALS FRAUD IN THE REPORTING SYSTEM-THOUSANDS DEAD FROM THE VAXX? 6-21-24
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • June 26, 2021
An interview with Albert at WelcomeTheEagle88. How and why the numbers are so under reported. What they are doing with what if feel is intentional criminal intent.
A great interview done by Asia Pacific Today
Check out Welcometheeagle88 here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
A great interview done by Asia Pacific Today
Check out Welcometheeagle88 here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.