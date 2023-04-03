

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

4/3/2023

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/chokepoint/

The specter of Operation Choke Point 2.0 has just been raised in a recent House Financial Services Committee meeting. But what was Operation Choke Point 1.0? And why should we be concerned about this latest attempt to debank "disfavoured individuals," anyway? Find out all the details in this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

