New biometrics identity credentials have been proposed or launched around the world as government digital identity schemes continue to roll out.

Previously we wrote about the program Mastercard launched for retailers to use biometric payment methods, like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning. As of May, the program had already gone live in five grocery stores in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with more trials planned for Asia and the Middle East. Mastercard said it planned to roll it out globally later this year.

But it’s not only private companies dictating we use the technology they’ll use to track, trace and control us. From Australia to the Maldives to Uganda, governments are rolling out the WEF / UN digital IDs to usher in a global digitised police state. A state which will police every aspect of our lives. https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/digital-id-tyranny-is-being-rolled-out-across-the-world/