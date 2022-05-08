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Global Alert News - #352 - Dane Wigington
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191 views • May 08, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 7, 2022.
The bad news weekly report that must be told if people are to learn what's going on. It's only through education that humanity has a chance that a critical mass might be reached in order to STOP this insane take-down of ALL life on Earth.
The bad news weekly report that must be told if people are to learn what's going on. It's only through education that humanity has a chance that a critical mass might be reached in order to STOP this insane take-down of ALL life on Earth.
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