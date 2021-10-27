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Respected Research Scientist Who Tested Pfizer’s Covid “Vax” Has Made Multiple Nightmare Discoveries - FULL SHOW 10/26/21
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520 views • October 27, 2021
Dr. Richard Fleming will present his findings LIVE on air, backed-up by laboratory evidence including microscopic images! Pfizer’s Frankenshot immediately triggered a deoxygenating chain reaction in living blood, leading to severe clotting! Tune in and spread this link if you want to stop the mad scientists of the New World Order!
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