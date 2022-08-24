Mike Tyson thinks he’s going to die ‘really soon’ 💉

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Mike
Tyson, fully vaccinated, says he was beaten to submit to taking the
covid vaccine says he is about to die now in a wheelchair
but the legendary boxer seemed compelled to share something about his decision to get vaccinated
"I didn’t do it voluntarily," Tyson told USA TODAY Sports in an interview with his cannabis company.
And if I don’t travel, we don’t eat.
"So I decided to take the risk and try my luck. And people, they have their own choices.
👉 I’ve never been sick. 👈
Mike Tyson thinks he’s going to die "very soon"
"Then, when I look in the mirror, I see these little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. This means that my expiry date is approaching, very soon. By Edouard Morgan - August 18, 2022
Further Info:
https://prepareforchange.net/2022/08/18/fully-vaccinated-mike-tyson-says-he-was-beaten-into-submission-taking-covid-vaccine-says-hes-about-to-die-now-in-wheelchair/
Mirrored - PCS