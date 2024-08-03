BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top Vaccinologists Fail to Produce Science to Support Safety – The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1444 followers
Follow
367 views • 9 months ago

(Aug 1, 2024) Del Bigtree: In a recent interview, one of the world’s leading vaccinologists and co-author of what is considered to be the ‘bible of vaccines’, Dr. Paul Offit admitted that studies comparing unvaccinated children to vaccinated children have not been done, claiming they are impossible to do. All the while, lead author of the aforementioned book, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the ‘godfather of vaccines’, made a recent statement in a published paper revealing the truth about safety trials on vaccines in the US, painting a picture of vaccine safety that falls far short of the safety claims our health agencies make.


The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/


ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network): https://icandecide.org/


Source: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/top-vaccinologists-fail-to-produce-science-to-support-safety/

healthvaccinescurrent eventssciencecorruptionfdacdcautismlawsuitvaccinetruthfrauddel bigtreetrialssafetydeathsicanpaul offitthe highwirestanley plotkininjurieswalter orensteinaaron sirikathryn edwards
