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Scroll Saw Sign for Karl and Danielle
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0 view • May 08, 2021
I made a new sign for my step son and daughter in law. I had made one a while back and it was pretty fragile so this one is much more sturdy. I used pine for the names and tongue and groove pine glued to ⅛ inch plywood for the backer. I stained the tongue and groove pine an ebony color and painted the names white.
Genesis 2:24 And the two shall become one
Sound effect: https://www.soundboard.com/sb/sound/903218
__________________________________________
Some things I used, some are affiliate links:
Titebond Original Wood Glue: https://amzn.to/2Fpz99v
Titebond Quick & Thick Glue: https://amzn.to/36a39VE
3M 77 Adhesive spray: https://amzn.to/3dFxmyF
Craft Bond adhesive spray: https://amzn.to/2PztJUf
Sawtooth Hangers Large with screws: https://amzn.to/2IDp7Io
Sawtooth Hangers Small with Screws: https://amzn.to/2T0nKIK
Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
English Standard Version Journaling Bible: https://amzn.to/3sCD8Zx
English Standard Version Large Print Bible: https://amzn.to/31vMydy
English Standard Version under 10 USD: https://amzn.to/3syJ31V
_______________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Genesis 2:24 And the two shall become one
Sound effect: https://www.soundboard.com/sb/sound/903218
__________________________________________
Some things I used, some are affiliate links:
Titebond Original Wood Glue: https://amzn.to/2Fpz99v
Titebond Quick & Thick Glue: https://amzn.to/36a39VE
3M 77 Adhesive spray: https://amzn.to/3dFxmyF
Craft Bond adhesive spray: https://amzn.to/2PztJUf
Sawtooth Hangers Large with screws: https://amzn.to/2IDp7Io
Sawtooth Hangers Small with Screws: https://amzn.to/2T0nKIK
Holy Bible New Living Translation: https://amzn.to/2LTjpD1
English Standard Version Journaling Bible: https://amzn.to/3sCD8Zx
English Standard Version Large Print Bible: https://amzn.to/31vMydy
English Standard Version under 10 USD: https://amzn.to/3syJ31V
_______________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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