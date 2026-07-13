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Dr. Andreas Noack warned us.
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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149 views • 2 days ago

Graphene hydroxide in the bloodstream cuts like razorblades causing hemhorragic issues.

Lest we not forget "if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer"

And dr. Cahill had said that the vaccinated would develop turbo cancers, auto immune issues, blood disorders, leukemia, and that they would die within a couple of years. 

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vaccinegenocidegraphene hydroxidedied suddenlyrazorblades cutting through bloodvessels
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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