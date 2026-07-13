Dr. Andreas Noack warned us.

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Graphene hydroxide in the bloodstream cuts like razorblades causing hemhorragic issues.
Lest we not forget "if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer"
And dr. Cahill had said that the vaccinated would develop turbo cancers, auto immune issues, blood disorders, leukemia, and that they would die within a couple of years.