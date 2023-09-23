Just One Mind

This is not a battle of generals and colonels. It is a battle of one-man unorganized militias. And it is not a battle that can be won at the ballot box or with the bullet box. This is a battle for minds. My goal at bloodandfaith.com is to change one mind. And for that person to go and change one other mind. If the devil's little babies are not calling you racist or homophobic or antisemitic (which i like calling someone Beelzebul in Jesus's. time) then you are not in the fight. There is no middle ground in this existential war.

