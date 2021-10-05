Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 Victim Thomas Caldwell in UNBELIEVABLE Interview

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On Monday Thomas Caldwell joined Tucker Carlson with his wife Sharon Caldwell to tell their horrific story. This was a very moving interview.
Most Americans have no idea we are now living in a police state. They’ll eventually catch on.