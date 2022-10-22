Create New Account
Bill Gates destroys the NHS scandal *Banned video* | Zed Phoenix
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published a month ago |

Originally uploaded: 30 January 2022

From the video description:

This video which was banned tonight on the 27th January 2022 details the systematic destruction of the NHS by the UK Government following the agenda as set out by Bill Gates. In this video I take you through evidence from Government documents to prove why the lockdowns happened, why you couldn't attend a hospital or couldn't get an appointment with your G.P.

A new NHS has been created called NHSX and its a private online healthcare system which is rolling out now across the UK. Once this has happend it will be rolled out across the world as the UK being the new centre of MEDTECH according to the British Government.

So warn your friends and family and make sure this video is shared all over the world, educate yourself now into what Covid-19 has all been about and prepare for the NHS to be built back better. This is it, the truth is here!

FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

