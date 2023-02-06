The Local Church Is Not The Same Thing As The Body of Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 5 2023

We live in a day and age where because the vast majority of so-called Christians are not studying their Bibles that a great spiritual illiteracy has risen up over the land, and we say things without thinking, never realizing that our words are not actually connected to the thing we're talking about. For example, talk to just and about Christian and ask them where you could find the body of Church, the majority would invariably answer "at church!", but is that true? Is the local church the body of Christ? Not according to the Bible. The local Church is a brick-and-mortar organization, but the body of Christ is an organism as part of a spiritual kingdom.



"This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church." Ephesians 5:32 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', your King James Bible has a lot to say about the body of Christ, a mystery revealed to the apostle Paul, made up 100% of born again believers who have trusted Jesus Christ, and Him alone, for their salvation. But look at the 'local church'. You have Southern Baptist, Hardshell Baptist, regular Baptist, Methodist, Anglican, Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist, Mormons, Freemasons, weekly attendees of NFL football games, and a couple of hundred more, is that mess the body of Christ? Nope. So just what are the differences, and similarities, between the called out assembly of the local church, and the body of Christ? On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we crack open our King James Bibles to see what scripture has to say about it, and as you will soon see, it's quite the eye-opener

