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Euthanasia inoculation slip on main stream media🚫🚫
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222 views • April 25, 2021
eu•tha•na•si•a yoo͞″thə-nā′zhə, -zhē-ə
What did he just say?
(DEFINITION)👇
The act or practice of ending the life of a person or animal having a terminal illness or a medical condition that causes suffering perceived as incompatible with an acceptable quality of life, as by lethal injection or the suspension of certain medical treatments.
n.
An easy, tranquil death; death of an easy, painless kind.
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#MRNA #RFIDChip #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #Moderna #Revelations #pfizer #SundayFunday #Luciferase #quantumtattoo #nanotechnology #medicaltyranny #covidvacccine #miscarriage #bloodclot #astrazeneca
What did he just say?
(DEFINITION)👇
The act or practice of ending the life of a person or animal having a terminal illness or a medical condition that causes suffering perceived as incompatible with an acceptable quality of life, as by lethal injection or the suspension of certain medical treatments.
n.
An easy, tranquil death; death of an easy, painless kind.
.
.
.
#MRNA #RFIDChip #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #Moderna #Revelations #pfizer #SundayFunday #Luciferase #quantumtattoo #nanotechnology #medicaltyranny #covidvacccine #miscarriage #bloodclot #astrazeneca
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