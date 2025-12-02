© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drake Maye Leads Patriots to 10th Straight Win | Monday Night Football Highlights
Rookie QB Drake Maye threw for 282 yards and 2 TDs as the New England Patriots dominated the New York Giants 33-15 on Monday Night Football. Defensive standout Christian Elliss and Marcus Jones’ 94-yard punt return were key moments in the Patriots’ impressive victory.
#DrakeMaye #Patriots #MNF #NFLHighlights #MarcusJones #ChristianElliss #JaxsonDart #NFLWeek13 #Giants