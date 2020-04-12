BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Madonna Joins Bill Gates Eugenics Tour
PeopleOfTheWay
PeopleOfTheWay
63 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • April 12, 2020
Shaking My Head Productions 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWDRvTph1Cs
My people perish for lack of knowledge

For I am the LORD your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you: "Do not fear, I will help you.
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
You are of God, little children, and have overcome them; because greater is he who is in you than he who is in the world.

" If you confess with you mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved."

Heavenly Father, in Jesus' name I repent of my sins and open my heart to let Jesus come inside of me.
Jesus, You are my Lord and Savior. I believe you died for my sins and you were raised from the dead.
Fill me with your Holy Spirit. Thank You Father for saving me in Jesus' name. Amen.

If you prayed t to receive JESUS Welcome to the family of GOD Please email me at [email protected] with your contact info so we can send you a free bible.
GOD bless you
Keywords
eugenicsbill gatesmadonna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Chase Codewell
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy